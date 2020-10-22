Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Terex by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Terex by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

