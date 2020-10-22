Terra 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.81 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002427 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. Terra has a total market cap of $121.50 million and $3.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.01305828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00144034 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 998,606,476 coins and its circulating supply is 386,955,460 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.