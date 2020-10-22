Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLA opened at $440.93 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.80 and its 200-day moving average is $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $78,964,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

