Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

