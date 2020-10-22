Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. BofA Securities cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.