Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

