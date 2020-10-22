Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

