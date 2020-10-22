Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.41-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,145 shares of company stock worth $27,951,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.