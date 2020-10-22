The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,135,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 36.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 216.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.