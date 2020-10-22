The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,666,000 after buying an additional 757,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after buying an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after buying an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

