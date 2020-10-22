The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

PG stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

