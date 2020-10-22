The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

