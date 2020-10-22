The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.9% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

