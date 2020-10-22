The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Progressive by 17.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after acquiring an additional 590,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Progressive by 45.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 552,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

