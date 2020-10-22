The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

