The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

