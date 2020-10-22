Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $488.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $432.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $478.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

