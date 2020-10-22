TheStreet Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to “B”

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CALX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

NYSE:CALX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

