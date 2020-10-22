TheStreet Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) to C

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

