Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
