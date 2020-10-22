Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

