Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Down 5.2%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.87. 1,057,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,202,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

