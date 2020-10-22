Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Down 5.2%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.87. 1,057,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,202,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.
The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
