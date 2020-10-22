TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.65. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 3,980 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

