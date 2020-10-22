Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Toople Plc (TOOP.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 134,908,495 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Toople Plc (TOOP.L) Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, EFM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

