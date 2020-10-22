Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,572 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the average volume of 1,330 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

VFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

