Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apache Put Options (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 190,433 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the typical volume of 25,391 put options.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apache by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apache by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apache by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apache by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.