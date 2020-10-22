Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 656,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,065,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

