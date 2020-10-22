TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,442. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

