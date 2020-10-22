Travelers Companies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.