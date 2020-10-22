TravelNote (TVNT) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $8,357.29 and $5,975.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.01305828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00144034 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

