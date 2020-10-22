Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.06.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

