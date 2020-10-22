Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.06.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

