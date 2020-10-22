Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

