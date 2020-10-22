Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $302.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

