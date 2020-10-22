Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $215.00

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $215.00, but opened at $204.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 328,995 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £342,683.11 ($447,717.68).

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

