Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMICY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TMICY opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.42. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

