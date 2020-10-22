TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

TCBK stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

