Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 5.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.58. 1,447,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,041,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

