TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.
NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.51 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
TriState Capital Company Profile
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.
