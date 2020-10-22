TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.51 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

