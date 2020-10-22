Truist Trims Apache (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $11.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.76.

APA stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Apache by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Apache by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

