TTC (TTC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.36 or 0.04566836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00279472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00030109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

