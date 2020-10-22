Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,198,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,702,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

