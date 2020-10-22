U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

