Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Ubiq has a market cap of $6.99 million and $17,136.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

