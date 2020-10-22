UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,500” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,830 ($63.10).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,588 ($59.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,759.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,454.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.