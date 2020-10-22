UBS Group Upgrades Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) to “Buy”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Getlink has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

