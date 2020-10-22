UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $359,297.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,748.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

