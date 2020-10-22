Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 12.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 562,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 435,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.