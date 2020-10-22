United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 1,797,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,705,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several analysts have commented on UNFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

