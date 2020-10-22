United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

