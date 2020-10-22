UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $322.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

