Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

